‘Breakdowns to breakthroughs’: Chili man selling emotional support hoodies, raising mental health awareness

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Zach Pedeville was a happy kid. He grew up in Chili, played sports, and had a loving family. When he was 12, his life changed forever when his dad died from suicide.

“I’ve never felt more loved by a human being, he was like my best friend,” Zach said.

He said he didn’t even know was suicide was at the time and it sent him to a dark place. When Zach was 13, he attempted it himself. He survived, but high school brought anxiety, depression, drugs, and a shoplifting arrest. He said the arrest was a wakeup call, making him realize he wanted more for himself.

A couple of years later, an important relationship ended and caused Zach to “give up” a second time. He ended up in the hospital for malnourishment. Soon after, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“That was kind of like, now I have to do something. I can’t just sit here and allow myself to have all this baggage and all these issues without doing something,” he said. “Sometimes when you’re not doing okay, it’s because you’re not okay. You’re going through something very difficult or maybe you’re super stressed out, maybe you’re overworking yourself, but regardless, it’s okay.”

When he started getting a handle on living with bipolar disorder is when his business, Breakthru, was born. He said the concept comes from breakdowns creating breakthroughs throughout the course of his life.

The first items he’s selling are emotional support hoodies. “They’re the hoodie that I needed when I was a kid,” Zach said.

The hoodies say, “keep moving forward” across the front, the left wrist says, “I am not okay,” and the right wrist says, “and that’s okay.” There’s also a symbol representing bipolar disorder and a semicolon, representing suicide awareness.

Zach said he’s alive today because of his support system.

“People do understand, people want to help, and it’s important to use those people that you have around you,” Zach said. “I knew my subconscious was hearing it and it was the reason i stayed alive. You have to remember who would miss you, you have to remember you’re not just hurting yourself and you don’t deserve the pain that you’re causing yourself if you do want to do that,” he said about people reaching out to him about wanting to hurt themselves.

He said everything he’s doing now is for his dad.

“I think he would be very, very, very proud of what I’m doing. The one thing I have had the thought of many times over the years is that if I was this person then, I would’ve been able to help. That’s what I think, so that’s why I think I work so hard to do these things well because I didn’t get that chance and I feel like I missed out.”

Zach has sold more than 100 hoodies and 20% of proceeds will go to suicide prevention. He’s also working on two books, the first being a poetry book. He’s aiming to release the first book on May 4 to commemorate the anniversary of his dad’s death and mental health awareness month.