ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More law enforcement agencies are coming forward with charges against Rochester man Raymond Girard, according to officials. That’s the man accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Police say almost every day this week, another investigation has opened up for this suspect.

Girard is accused of several other crimes, in addition to the threats. This includes stealing guns, illegally possessing ammunition and harassing someone unprovoked with a gun, outside a gas station.

All of these charges added up, will certainly affect the amount of bail he’s going to have to post for release.

But in the meantime, deputies say it’s an opportunity they’ve been looking for — an opportunity to intervene and get him help.

“Mr. Girard has quite a lengthy criminal history, so we’re certainly aware of him,” said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Fowler said Girard was accused of making up to 70 phone calls a day to the county office building, allegedly making aggressive statements and death threats, because he was upset with his benefits.

After his arrest this week, more charges have been coming out; from more than one agency.

“I can’t speak in detail to their charges [other counties and law enforcement], but look, this is certainly a person that had a violent intent, violent history, clearly posed a danger to the public,” he said.

Fowler said it took about a week to get him into custody.

“We included our ROCTAC team – our threat assessment team – because clearly this triggered that level of involvement, we clearly had a threat to the community, and we brought everyone.”

That also includes the Monroe County Office of Mental Health, District Attorney, and Child Protective Services (two small children were involved).

Moving forward, Fowler said now is the time to break the cycle of his alleged violent crime.

“Once you’re incarcerated, held in jail awaiting bail or trial, there’s services within this jail. If you have an addiction, there’s addiction services, counseling services, medical services in the jail all that sort of thing.”

“We can provide for your safety, make sure you’re not making these mistakes again and just creating a deeper problem for yourself, there are really great opportunities to intervene.”

Deputies would not comment on if substance abuse is involved here.

Girard will appear in court again, towards the end of Februrary.