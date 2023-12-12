ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials are warning residents in and around Monroe County to be aware of a phone scam involving U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to CBP, people locally and across the country have received calls from someone using a 585 area code posing as a CBP employee. The caller tells the would-be victim, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.”

Other callers told their would-be victims there was a warrant out for their arrest and they needed to provide personal information, or requested personal information in exchange for Bitcoin.

Officials sent out a notice Tuesday to remind people that CBP does not ask for money over the phone, or use digital currency or gift cards. Anyone who receives such a call is asked to hang up immediately and report the incident to local police. You can also click here to report scam calls directly to the Federal Trade Commission.