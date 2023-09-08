ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The eighth annual Bonsai Exhibition set up for this weekend’s event in Rochester Friday, and News 8 got a sneak peek at the greenery.

This year 109 species are in the show, which features more than 200 trees. Their growers come from all across the country to show off their bonsais.

This has become a global event, especially after the release of a popular movie.

“‘The Karate Kid’ was a big boost for the Bonsai community,” event organizer William Valavanias said. “People liked it and then got interested in Bonsai. Two of the best professionals in America started with ‘The Karate Kid.'”

For ticket information, click here.