KENT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found in Lake Ontario on Sunday, July 14.

32-year-old Serhiy F. Smyk of Rochester was reported missing on June 22, a day after he embarked on a fishing trip with friends in Niagara River Gorge.

According to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, Smyk’s cause of death is pending the toxicology results.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Park Police-Niagara continue to investigate.