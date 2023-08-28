ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Imprisonment or intervention? Who should get what response as more and more juveniles are caught committing crimes that endanger lives, damage property, destroy businesses, and cause chaos.

That’s among the questions the Rochester Black Bar Association (RBBA) hopes will be addressed during a Town Hall on prosecuting juveniles, Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at First Genesis Baptist Church in Rochester.

In the past year, we’ve seen kids as young as eight years old accused of setting a warehouse on fire, other older juveniles and a series of teens accused of brazenly stealing cars and damaging businesses throughout the region.

Many in the community are fed up, fearful and want answers after watching or being victims of these crimes.

RBBA Treasurer Curtis Jones will moderate a panel discussion Tuesday. He describes it as an opportunity to allow community members to better understand the laws governing juveniles and to ask questions.

He says the rise in car thefts in Monroe County will be among the topics.

“I think people heard about Kia Boys and there have been somewhere upwards of 2,000 vehicle thefts so far this year and I think a lot of people might be keyed into that, and that is one of the questions we’ll be discussing so how do those get prosecuted, what kinds of charges can be brought,” Jones said.

The panelists include representatives from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Monroe County Law Department, and the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office.

Representatives from the Monroe County Probation Office and Legal Aid Society are also expected to participate in the two-hour discussion which will include audience questions and comments.

Young says it’s important for people to understand the current provisions surrounding the Raise The Age and Bail Reform laws so voters, parents, victims and all community members can be effective in their calls for change.