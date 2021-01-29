Bitter cold temps cause concern for vulnerable population, homeless

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — With temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits, Dr. Adam Scott with Rochester Regional Health says you’re not going to want to be outside for too long at all.

“The winter has been really mild so far, so a storm like this can really come as a surprise in some way,” he said.

With that comes concern for vulnerable populations.

“Older folks have a smaller metabolism, so they tend to lose heat faster,” he said.

But what about those who don’t even have shelter or heat?

Pamela Smith with House of Mercy is one person working to provide help to that population. She says a year ago – there would normally be over 100 people at the shelter. Now, that’s not the case for a few reasons.

“We don’t have a lot of people beating on the door because we think they’re afraid of COVID,” she said. Smith says by now, most of the people coming in have either battled COVID and recovered, or received a vaccine. But she senses some are afraid to come in with cases higher in colder months. She says they shouldn’t be worried however, as the shelter has a cleaning crew and follows all safety protocols of social distancing and mask-wearing to stay safe.

Additionally, they shelter can’t let too many people inside in a pandemic. But Smith says thankfully, they haven’t had to turn anyone away since opening their doors again after a brief closure.

“We’re opening very slowly, just to keep everything safe,” she said. If it gets to the point of turning people away, Smith says the shelter sends them to county-designated warming centers. One of those Place of Hope, the other Open Door Mission.

For now, she feels hopeful we will get through this winter – especially with vaccine roll-out underway. Those living in the shelter, along with workers and volunteers were able to receive the COVID vaccine this month.

“We are all holding on to each other, we like to help people and we know there’s a need out there,” she said.

The shelter also provides hats, gloves, hygienic products and blankets to people if they need it. Smith says they are looking for new products not used, and there are many ways one can contribute. Click here to learn more.