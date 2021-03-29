Bills stadium to be known as Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 29: Fans tailgate in the parking lot before watching a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills’ stadium has a new name: Highmark Stadium.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY will take over the naming rights after the stadium went eight months without a sponsor, News 4 has confirmed. The stadium was known simply as Bills Stadium last season after New Era Cap Company asked to be released from its contract in July.

New Era landed the naming rights in August 2016. The stadium was previously known as Ralph Wilson Stadium from 1998-2016, and Rich Stadium before that.

Highmark Inc. and HealthNow New York announced an affiliation in June 2020, which brought local health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark together.

The Orchard Park facility has been the home of the Bills since 1973.

The Bills will formally introduce Highmark as the stadium sponsor during a press event at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The name of the Bills’ stadium is subject to approval from the NFL, Erie County, and the Erie County Stadium Corporation. The Bills’ lease agreement stipulates that the stadium name “shall not unreasonably cause embarrassment to the County.”