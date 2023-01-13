BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Linebacker Matt Milano was the lone Bills player selected to The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a second-team selection.
This is the first selection for Milano, who compiled 99 tackles (72 solo, 12 for loss), three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a defensive touchdown in 15 games. Buffalo’s fifth-round pick out of Boston College in 2017 was chosen as a Pro Bowl alternate in his sixth season.
Diggs, in his third consecutive Pro Bowl season since joining the Bills, had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns, tying Bill Brooks’ franchise record. Diggs also made second-team All-Pro in 2020.
No Bills players made the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro team voted on by the players.
Milano is the fifth current Bills player to receive first-team All-Pro recognition while on the team, joining cornerback Tre’Davious White (2019), quarterback Josh Allen (2020), safety Jordan Poyer (2021), and Diggs.
This is the first time a Bills linebacker has made the AP All-Pro team since Takeo Spikes in 2004. The other Bills linebackers to earn first-team nods are: Archie Matsos (1960), Mike Stratton (1964, 1965, 1966), Cornelius Bennett (1988), and Bryce Paup (1995).
The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team
Selected by a national panel of 50 media members. This was the first year for the AP’s new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, second-team votes are worth 1.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington
Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.
Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia
Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit
Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco
Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore