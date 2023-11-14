BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the team announced, after another dismal showing in a loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will take over the play-calling duties on an interim basis.

“Just felt like it was time for a change,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who emphasized that the decision to fire Dorsey was his. “We need to be a confident offensive football team and find consistent production. That’s really what it came down to.”

Buffalo’s offense has been inconsistent throughout the 2023 season. Following a 48-point outburst during a Week 4 win over the Dolphins, the Bills have averaged just 20.5 points per game over their previous six games, which is down from 28.4 points per game over the course of last season.

“Since that Miami game, and really before that, there were some times that I didn’t feel like we were moving the ball well enough,” McDermott said. “It’s the whole body of work, it’s not just off of two games or four games. It’s the entire season at this point … It’s in the margins, that’s one piece, and then it’s also, you look at the Xs and Os. So you evaluate the whole thing.”

Dorsey took over as offensive coordinator in 2022 after Brian Daboll left to take the job as head coach of the New York Giants. He originally came to the organization in 2019 as quarterbacks coach.

Brady joined the Bills in 2022, taking over as quarterbacks coach for Dorsey. The 34-year-old was the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator from 2020-2021, with his offenses averaging 21.9 and 17.9 points per game, respectively, over those two seasons.

Prior to his time in Carolina, Brady won the 2019 Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in college football for his role as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the national champion LSU Tigers.

Despite the change on a short week as the Bills prep to host the Jets at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, McDermott believes that Brady’s relationship with quarterback Josh Allen will help make the transition smooth.

“I think that Joe and Josh have a good relationship and now it’s going to be taken to another level with Joe in a slightly different seat,” McDermott said. “My hope is that connection that was newly formed over the last year and change will serve them both well in this new challenge.”

McDermott added that the team is still in the process of figuring out who will step in for Brady as quarterbacks coach, and also whether the interim OC will call games from the sideline or in the coaches box.