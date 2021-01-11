Bills fans gearing up for game against the Ravens; 6,700 can sit in the stands

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Buffalo Bills superfan Ron Maggio has been a Bills ticket holder for 48 years. He spoke with News 8 Monday from his insurance office in the city. He says last Saturday’s game against the Colts was, “great, it was really great. No traffic,” he says.

Maggio was one of the 6,000-plus fans who were able to attend the game in the stands. He had to get a rapid COVID test ahead of time — which cost over $60 — and pay other fees but the cost he says was completely worth it.

“Are you kidding me? For a Bills fan to be there?” he says.

In a statement Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said for the second playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, 6,700 fans can go:

“New York’s first-in-the-nation pilot plan to reopen Bills Stadium to fans went smoothly, and we’re pleased to be able to extend it to next week’s game. The success of our pilot plan depends on individual behavior as well as collective measures, and I urge Bills fans to stay safe and follow the rules as we look to another exciting game. Go Bills!” -Governor Andrew Cuomo

Maggio won’t be there for the next playoff game, though. He says Saturday, it will be the second half of the season ticket holders who get to go. The ones who left their deposit money with the Bills for this season and have seniority.

Some Bills fans we spoke with, while not lucky enough to go to the Bills/Ravens game, will be watching and rooting for Buffalo any way they can.



“It’s been a long time coming and I’m very proud of them,” says nurse Candy Jones.

“It’s very exciting, we’re going to bring it home,” says Eric Barren.

“It’s nice to be able to have that exciting game every week, or almost every week to look forward to,” says nurse Olivia Barren.



Maggio says Saturday at 8:15 pm, he’ll be glued to the TV set, praying with his rosary and to his brother Don in Heaven to give the Bills a boost. “…And maybe Donald and the Lord —- and the good old Buffalo Bills—- will pull us through again. We’ll be alright,” says Maggio.

If the Bills win against the Ravens, they will either face the Cleveland Browns or the Kansas City Chiefs. The winner of that game will be AFC Champions.