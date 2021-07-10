‘They have to know somebody cares’: Bed-building event for children in need brings out dozens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of Rochester community members gathered in the parking lot of Memorial AME Zion Church on Saturday to build beds for children in need.

Local organizations Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Beyond the Sanctuary teamed up and used hammers, sanders and wood planks for the very special cause.

Event organizers created this initiative because they believe something as simple as a bed can make a difference — not just quality of life for a child, but self-worth.

“We’re providing volunteers to build these twin beds, we’re building 20 of them on our parking lot,” Beyond the Sanctuary Organizer Carmen Allen said.

Volunteer Pat Eberett recalled on the first time she delivered one of these hand-made beds to a child who really needed the extra help.

“A little four year old girl could hardly contain herself, she was so excited” Eberett said. “Today, I got to dip the head boards into the vinegar and steel wool solution which makes them look really cool.”

Several helping hands were needed in order to sand, measure and produce a total of 20 beds. Each volunteer played an important and unique role. In a time where the Rochester community is facing a season of violence and crime, these beds can make a difference for those striving for better quality of life.

“If each one of us takes that personal responsibility to just do one simple thing, not only are you helping someone else you are serving as a role model,” Allen said.

“Just knowing some of the needs that these kids have in the city, it really makes me feel good,” volunteer Teresa Potter said.

“Kids do go through that they have to know that somebody cares,” Eberett said.

The beds made are mostly for city residents and some surrounding areas. Click here to apply for a bed and see which zip codes are included. Beds come with the full frame, mattress and bedding. People can also donate financial contributions.