ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All schools in Genesee County were put into lockout Thursday, after a threatening phone call made to the Veteran’s Administration Hotline.

According to the Batavia Police Department, the hotline received a call around 1:00 p.m. from a male who threatened to “shoot up a school.” Police traced the call to the City of Batavia area, and immediately sent patrols to all schools in the county.

Schools were put into lockout until 2:25 p.m. In the meantime, investigators determined the threat was not credible.

Police said one juvenile was interviewed by the City of Batavia Detective Bureau. They did not release any information about that juvenile.