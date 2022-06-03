ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — College students from around the world brought their original race cars to the Rochester Institute of Technology’s (RIT) campus Friday for a weekend-long competition called Baja SAE.

Sponsored by the Society of Automotive Engineers, Baja SAE is a collegiate design series that pushes teams of engineering students to design, manufacture, and race their single-seat, all-terrain sporting vehicles through a variety of tracks and obstacles.

The competition at RIT kicked off Friday, with the action continuing through Sunday.

In the 2020 and 2021 season, the RIT student team placed first and second overall.