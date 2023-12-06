ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo’s newest giraffe was born Wednesday.

It is the third Masai giraffe calf born at the zoo, which has not yet identified its gender.

“The calf appears to be nursing well, is walking normally, and is energetic,” said Seneca Park Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney. “We will perform the full ‘new calf’ evaluation once mom and calf have had some time to bond. It is important to remember that these first weeks are a delicate time for the calf so we will be monitoring baby and mom closely.”

The mother of the baby giraffe is Kipenzi, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Zoo officials said as of Wednesday she continued to eat and behave normally and allow care teams to treat the affected area.

The calf’s father, Parker, died in February. Another male giraffe, JD, joined the zoo in October.

The zoo’s other female giraffe, Iggy, is also pregnant. Zoo officials say she could have her baby any day now.

The Animals of the Savannah building at the Seneca Park Zoo will be closed for a few days so Kipenzi and her child can bond.