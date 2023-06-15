ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The picture of what a casino in the City of Rochester will look like isn’t much clearer, even after meetings with local leaders.

Wednesday, lawmakers sat down with representatives from Governor Hochul’s office on these negotiations happening with the Seneca Nation; negotiations leaders claim they’ve been left out of.

There was another virtual call Thursday, this time with State Assemblymembers and the Seneca Nation. But even piecing these meetings together, Assemblymember Harry Bronson (Dist. 138) said there are still a lot of unknowns with this possible deal.

As Senator Jeremy Cooney outlined with News 8 Wednesday, many of the details are locked away in a non-disclosure agreement between the Governor’s office and the Senecas.

Bronson said on Thursday’s call there are a few more insights into this pledge. The possible casino location is the ‘Rochester Market’, and there are whispers this could mean western Monroe County, not the city proper. But Bronson said there is no certainty on that.

“I was not sent an invitation to participate in that meeting,” said GOP Assemblyman Josh Jensen who represents the towns of Greece, Ogden, and Parma in District 134. He was left in the dark Thursday.

“I requested from the Governor’s office that they provide me and my constituents the same information that was shared with my colleagues who were in the majority,” he said.

When it comes to exclusivity rights in this, Bronson said the Seneca Nation outlined it would be 9.75% for the first year and 19.5% for the remaining 19 years.

Bronson is also concerned about other casinos in the area, Batavia Downs and Del Lago, and the rest.

He said the feedback from the public has been only negative and in short — many voters don’t want to see the casino, especially in the city.

“The public has been loud in opposition to a casino in Monroe County. They have mentioned concerns — in particular about it having an adverse impact on our neighborhoods that are already challenged with poverty and other issues. They are concerned if this is really an economic driver. How is that really going to help the economy here in Monroe County?” he said.

Bronson is not sure if they will be voting on this casino deal in the Assembly meets next week– or any time soon. He said there’s no rush.

“We want to get more answers. We want to make sure that our communities have an opportunity for input on this. And I don’t see that happening from today to next Tuesday or Wednesday. It doesn’t have to happen next week.” he said.