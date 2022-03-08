ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The whole world, says Pat Brown of Matthews Auto Group, has a serious lack of new cars. This is primarily due to a chip shortage brought on by the pandemic and supply chain issues.

“This time of year, I would typically stock about 200-225 new vehicles. I think currently I have five on the ground right now,” says Brown.

The same with used cars. Right now, they’re pre-selling vehicles. “So our sales model has changed a little bit,” he says.

And sending a supercharge through the markets now? Electric vehicles. “I mean they’re talking about maybe (oil) going up to $300 a barrel. So that’s definitely going to have a huge effect. Crazy, right?” he says.

With oil and gas prices so high, some customers Brown says are looking for alternatives. But just know before making the jump to EV, “We’re still waiting for the infrastructure across the country.”

But unless you’re planning on driving across the whole US, you should be good. While some public charging stations have fees, he says EVs can be an investment. “There are some initial costs up-front, but I think long-term it would pay off.”

Brown says to also consider where you live and what your commute is like, and if it makes sense to go gas-free. For example, an extremely rural setting verses an urban one could prove to be a challenge.

However electric cars, like the others, are also facing a shortage. “We’ve had orders in from November, that still have not been filled yet. There’s no rhyme or reason, it’s just based on production and the availability of these chips right now.”

Brown says EVs are a trend with some major car manufacturers, too. KIA, for instance, will have six EV models to choose from in just a few years. Brown did add the second quarter will look better than now for car supply, and expect that to improve as the year goes on.