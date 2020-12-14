Area churches prepare for Christmas services, with COVID-19 in mind

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas. It’s one of the biggest events all year for churches. And just as it’s approaching, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Some churches in the area are proceeding with socially distant in-person services, but others are remaining completely virtual.

Normally First Unitarian Church of Rochester off of Winton Rd. would be filled with horns blaring, colorful robes and candles lit on Christmas eve, but all of that is happening over a screen this year. While places of worship are under one percentage rate for COVID-19 transmission, the church says they’re comfortable playing it safe to protect the most vulnerable.

“We’ve been virtual since March 15, we’ve been meeting on Zoom,” said Shari Halliday-Quan, Lead Minister at the church. “We want to be accessible for our most vulnerable populations.”

Some churches will be offering in-person services through reservations – like St. Joseph’s in Penfield and St. Johns in Fairport. But First Unitarian says they’re seeing the virtual connection as a way to transform the experience until we can return to normal.

“Church isn’t the building, it’s the people and it’s mission and we really believe that we live into that. One of the things the pandemic has revealed to us are massive inequities in our society, what online church has forced us to do is take a real honest look at ourselves,” she said. “I think that this Christmas we have opportunity to, yes, light candles, yes we know there is a return of light but also gives us an opportunity to be transformed,” she said.

The church recently sent out candles to households to use in their home for service, and all but the organist – will be tuning in remotely. Halliday-Quan calls it the most honest and hopeful Christmas in a really long time.

“We want worship to be meeting people where they are at, and I can’t think of a better way to put ourselves in the Christmas story, in a place of uncertainty, fear, place where you feel alone and yet somehow the universe opens up to say you’re definitely not,” she said.

Halliday-Quan says virtual services aren’t going away even after we return to normal – she says they become a part of who they are their mission, just another option for people: people that could be in a hospital or nursing home, and don’t have the luxury to easily attend in-person.

Normally the church would have three services for Christmas Eve, but they’re split into 5 so everyone can see each other’s faces in Zoom’s gallery view.