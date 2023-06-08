ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Heart Association’s Rochester Heart Walk & Run was impacted by the wildfire smoke smothering the area Wednesday.

The event moved indoors, leaving less room for walking and running, but more incentive for celebrating.

Experts gathered with community members at Monroe Community College Thursday for the event, to talk about the importance of keeping on top of our health, honoring loved ones who’ve passed from cardiovascular disease, and serving one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the AHA.

“Not only fundraising – but also raising awareness locally for cardiovascular disease and stroke, and drawing these people to lead a heart healthier life, such as like knowing their risk factors, getting more physical activity, eating right, knowing their blood pressure and cholesterol,” said AHA Executive Director Jason Stulb.

Organizers encourage folks to still complete their 5-K walk or run in their communities when it is safe to do so. Anyone who does can share pictures by tagging AHA New York on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.