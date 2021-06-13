Ambulance stolen in Utica chased by police into Rochester, NYSP says

UTICA, N.Y. (WROC/ WSYR) — State Police Dispatchers say an ambulance was stolen from Kunkel Ambulance in Utica Sunday morning.

They said the ambulance has been chased by police into Cayuga County and the chase is ongoing.

Sergeant Michael Page from New York State Police in Syracuse said that the ambulance chase started at mile marker 257. He sent his troopers who he had to call off when the chase reached Weedsport.

“Troopers located the stolen ambulance on I-490 westbound and attempted to stop as the operator exited I-490 at Culver Road, again the operator refused to comply,” NYSP said. “The pursuit was again terminated by State Police.”

It is unclear how the driver got the vehicle, but Sergeant Page said the driver is alone in the ambulance. State Police confirmed that the driver drove the ambulance into the Irondequoit Bay. Police say the driver is a woman and she was not injured. She has been taken into custody and questioned.

“The operator was able to swim to a private vessel and was then taken into custody by police,” NYSP said. “The Monroe County Sheriff’s Dive Team was called to help retrieve the submerged ambulance. The operator was given medical attention at the scene by the Irondequoit Ambulance and charges are pending.”