Almost 600 signatures for online petition, asking RCSD delay return of in-person class

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District will be offering in-person classes for the first time in the COVID-19 pandemic – starting Tuesday. The district is bringing students back in a tier-based system – beginning with students in grades k-12 who have disabilities.

Almost 600 people have signed a petition asking the district to delay its return to in-person learning, until the “holiday surge” for COVID-19 cases passes. The petition, organized by the Rochester Organization of Rank and File Educators, is asking a decision be made on January 11.

Carin Mulawka is a Phys. Ed teacher in the district,who signed the petition. She says she is in favor of in-person learning, but she says the timing is wrong.

“We’re just asking for extended time, because the rates have gone up as far as COVID,” she said.

Mulawka has several health issues that put her at risk, as well as her family.

“I have health issues, a wife at home with health issues,” she said.

Mulawka said there was a miscommunication where she thought she could be accommodated for teaching remotely, due to being high risk.

“A lot of people I spoke to were under the impression that anyone with a medical reason could stay remote, and you got a doctor’s note,” Mulawka said. “I got a phone call saying that no, they couldn’t find someone to cover my in-person classes here at school so I would have to take a leave of absence and they would have to hire someone else. Which was opposite what they originally told us.”

The head of the Rochester Teacher’s Union, Dr. Adam Urbanski, says some questions the petition raises – like proper PPE, staff training and protocols — are actually already in place. But he says while the district has done everything it can to keep students and staff safe – he agrees the timing could be better.

“I think they should hold off until the surge is over,” Urbanski said. “I don’t think this is the right time.”

Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, superintendent of RCSD, says she understands the concerns – but re-emphasizes that schools are proven to be safe.

“We recognize that the rates are increasing, but we have firm information that tells us the schools are safe places to be,” she said.

Dr. Myers-Small said a few weeks ago staff in the district met with a lot of health officials from the medical community – including Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mendoza – pediatricians, infectious disease experts – all to discuss how to open safely.

The district says they are also providing PPE to teachers and staff, and any teachers struggling to obtain PPE should ask the principal of whichever school they work at.