PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — After News 8’s report on nearly 800 accidents on Empire Boulevard in a five-year period, Howard Dietch reached out to us. He lost his mother —Jean Dietch— at the bottom of the hill by the bay on Empire Boulevard in 2018. The area has multiple apartment complexes, restaurants, and traffic from the marina.

“I’m very concerned when you make a left in or out… you take your life into your hands,” he said.

This roadway is a constant reminder. Dietch uses this tragedy as a way to draw attention to the growing concerns here.

“I’ve worked very hard to try and get someone in the state to do something,” he said.

Dietch said in correspondence from the state, there was a traffic study done in 2021, with the Department of Transportation saying there’s no need for any kind of a traffic signal or for a reduction in speed.

Jean Dietch died on Empire Blvd. in 2018

“It’s very important that something is done to make this road safer,” he said.

The D-O-T said in a statement to News 8:

“Safety is always the top priority of the New York State Department of Transportation and we take the concerns of the community very seriously. In response to requests, NYSDOT will review the Empire Boulevard corridor to determine whether any potential safety enhancements are warranted. In the meantime, safety is everyone’s responsibility and we urge motorists to drive responsibly, remain alert and obey all speed limits.” New York State Department of Transportation

“Empire Boulevard has always been an issue,” said Linda Kohl, Penfield Town Council.

Kohl said as a state road– the state pretty much just wants to move the traffic through.

“But as businesses grew on Empire Boulevard, it became more problematic,” she said.

What Penfield can control she said, they do. Like making turning lanes to get in and out of the apartment complexes at the bottom of the hill. “You just have to watch your speed and be aware of your surroundings,” said Kohl.

Dietch wants to see a traffic light near the bottom of the hill, that will slow traffic and allow safe turns out of the apartments, the marina, and the restaurants. The conversation needs to be open to help find other solutions as well.

“I’m here today to save another family the grief and pain, and suffering,” he said.