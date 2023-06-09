PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — After a fatal motor vehicle accident on Empire Boulevard in Penfield over the weekend, some of you emailed News 8 pointing out what a traffic concern that roadway is, and the accident numbers are up there.

Going back to January 2018, Deputy Brendan Hurley with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said there have been almost 800 accidents on Empire Boulevard.

“Which is a lot. It’s always one of our busiest roads,” he said.

Here are some reasons why. “Failing to yield the right of way — you’re merging lanes, crossing the lines, you’re not making sure it’s clear to get over and they run into somebody, and following too closely,” he said.

Michael O’Connell is the day manager at the South Bay Bar and Grill. He says the traffic keeps him on edge.

“They come around the bend, they’re in the other lane, people are texting, there are just no caution lights anywhere,” he said.

Donna Makauskas said in addition to caution lights, there’s one thing that’s going to make drivers more alert. “Police presence. Once the police are around, everyone’s slowing down,” she said.

The Town of Penfield told News 8 the Department of Transportation owns the roadway. The DOT told News 8 safety is always a priority for them, however:

“Given that this tragic incident in the town of Penfield remains subject to a law enforcement investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” said Joe Leathersich with the Department of Transportation.

There was no word on what the DOT plans to do– if anything– on the roadway.

Hurley says there’s a big factor to ensure you don’t end up in a fender-bender… or worse. “It’s getting people to slow down. It’s getting people to be more courteous, more responsible.”

As drivers can probably tell you, enough behind-the-wheel cruise above the 40-45 mile per hour limit. And many times, folks stop suddenly to turn into the businesses that line the road.

Shockingly though, Hurley said out of those nearly 800 accidents, only two have been fatal. But as always… “Any fatality is too many, right?” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office said since that fatal accident is still under investigation, they cannot comment at this time. Anyone with information on that tragic accident from June 3rd is asked to call 911.