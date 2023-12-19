ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who spent 37 years in prison on murder and robbery charges was released Tuesday and his conviction vacated due to false testimony by two supposed witnesses at his 1986 trial.

Michael Rhynes was found guilty of four counts of second degree murder and five counts of attempted first degree robbery in connection to the fatal shooting of Enrico Ferrari and Robert Hurysz at Rico’s Bar on Lexington Avenue on September 27, 1984. Rhynes was sentenced to 52.5 years to life in prison.

According to court paperwork, “it is undeniable” that Rhynes was convicted “based mainly on the testimony of two ‘jailhouse informants,'” Joe Smith and Roy Timmons, who have both since recanted their statements.

Joe Smith met Rhynes in the Monroe County Jail in the 1980s, when Rhynes was awaiting trial. Smith was sentenced to 2.5 to 5 years in prison and transferred to Mid-State Correctional Facility, where he read a newspaper article about Rhynes’ case. He wrote a letter to the Monroe County District Attorney offering to provide information that would help convict Rhynes in exchange for a reduction of his own prison sentence.

Court paperwork states Smith told prosecutors and investigators Rhynes confessed to being involved in the robbery and murders at Rico’s Bar. He made the same statements during Rhynes’ trial, and received a year off his prison sentence.

According to court paperwork, Smith has since admitted those statements were lies, calling it a “self-serving situation” and saying he “just agreed” with information fed to him by the assistant district attorney and detectives.

Smith claimed he wrote a letter to the Monroe County District Attorney two years after the trial admitting to the false testimony, and three more letters in the following years, but never received a response.

Roy Timmons, a convicted murderer, grew up in the same Rochester neighborhood as Rhynes, according to court paperwork. He met Smith in the Monroe County Jail, and claimed Smith came up with the plan to testify against Rhynes in exchange for a reduced prison sentence.

According to Timmons, he told prosecutors Rhynes admitted to him that he was the shooter, and was “immediately…released from the county jail.”

Once Timmons testified at the trial, pending robbery charges against him were dismissed.

“I know what I did was wrong, lying on Mr. Rhynes like that, costing him all that time,” Timmons said in a later hearing.

Timmons said he made the false testimony to avoid going to prison and abandoning his pregnant girlfriend. He said he waited so long to come forward to avoid interfering with his chances of being paroled after spending 30 years in prison for murder.

On December 8, Judge Stephen Miller determined, “without the testimony of Mr. Smith and Mr. Timmons, the verdict in the 1986 trial would have been more favorable to the defendant, Mr. Rhynes.”

“However immoral, they had significant motive to lie at the trial in 1986,” Miller wrote in his decision, “they have no reason to do so now, their only motive being to each clear their respective consciences.”

The judgement against Rhynes was officially vacated and Rhynes was released. His attorney told News 8 he was driven away from Attica around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is a meticulously drafted decision. Not only does it explain why the recanting witnesses are credible but it shows why they were the lynchpin of the concocted case against Michael and also demonstrates step by step why the remaining evidence at trial was suspect at best and thus why there was and is no case against Michael whatsoever. While sadly nothing can truly right this grave wrong it does it correct a serious miscarriage of justice. We look forward to a speedy dismissal of the original charges.” Defense Attorney Robert Grossman

Prosecutors tell News 8 a retrial is “unlikely.”