Adam Interviews LiDestri family

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Giovanni LiDestri’s sisters took jobs as seamstresses after the family moved from Sicily to Geneva, N.Y.

When they learned Hickey Freeman was hiring, they movd to Rochester.

His professional path would begin and will likely end with food.

His first job in 10th grade had him making Ragu, a product his burgeoning company makes to this day.

LiDestri now has several plants in the Rochester area that together make 3 million food and beverage items a day and employs 750 people.

As LiDestri plans to open yet another plant, this one in Eastman Business Park, he’s leaning more and more on his son and daughter, John and Stefani.

Adam interviewed both Giovanni and Stefani about this American Dream story and how they’re keeping the business all in the family.