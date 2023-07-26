ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — David Jakubonis, the man who confronted Lee Zeldin onstage at a campaign event just over one year ago, was in federal court Wednesday.

Jakubonis and his lawyers say the Army veteran was dealing with alcohol and other mental health issues at the time of the incident. The judge has since offered conditions other than jail time.

Jakubonis has been living at the Veteran Outreach Center’s Richards House, and has attended PTSD and alcohol recovery programs.

The judge will now allow Jakubonis to live independently in an apartment he was approved for.

He’s now also allowed to drive. Jakubonis’ lawyer says the progress he’s shown bodes well for the future.

“The judge is really pleased with Jakubonis’ recovery,” said attorney John DeMarco. “He’s over a year sober now. He’s more than compliant with all the conditions that have been placed upon him and we’re all very optimistic that that’s going to continue.”

Lawyers have been working on a plea deal for Jakubonis since late last year. DeMarco says they will learn whether or not that deal will come together at his next court date, set for September 13.