ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Carolyne Blount, the longtime editor of ABOUT…TIME magazine, passed away Thursday morning, a few months after her husband James Blount’s death.

Together the couple published the magazine that for more than 50 years, providing a unique space for Black conversations and achievements in Rochester and throughout the country.

In late September, following the death of Jim Blount, Theresa Marsenburg spoke to family, friends and mentors who shared how the magazine and the Blounts impacted their lives.

The couple’s adult children confirmed their mom, who had been ill, passed away peacefully Thursday morning.

Carolyne Blount was 81 years old.

Both Blounts were members of the Rochester Association of Black Journalists.