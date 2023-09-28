ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man credited with bringing 50 years of informative, educational and thought provoking news to the Rochester community passed away Thursday.

James Blount, the publisher of “ABOUT…TIME Magazine” was 80 years old.

His children released a statement Thursday evening sharing that their mom Carolyne Blount was with their dad at the time of his passing early that morning.

James and Carolyne, the magazine’s co-editor, moved to Rochester in 1970. The first issue was published in December of that year to serve as a voice and a forum for the local Black community.