ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new partnership has been announced between Hyundai and AAA. This relates to a string of thefts across the region —and the nation— involving vehicles from that automaker. AAA told News 8 that some major insurance companies have refused to cover Hyundai owners.

AAA said it’s pivotal now that they come in and help folks get the support they need. But there’s a process customers need to follow.

The thefts are related to social media ‘challenges’ on TikTok where a person can break into Hyundai cars, pop off the steering wheel column, and use a USB to ‘hotwire’ them. We’ve seen these cars in our area used in ‘smash and grabs’.

In this, Hyundai is promising to roll out some anti-theft devices for customers… the hope is that this will then limit thefts of these cars. Once that happens, AAA will help insure these vehicles. These problems do not affect every Hyundai make and model– only certain ones, usually made between 2010 and 2021.

“So, Hyundai– obviously with all the thefts going on as of late on social media, Hyundai has realized there’s a big gap between the consumer and anti-theft devices. So Hyundai is promising to roll out some anti-theft devices for customers,” said Elliott Rizzo, Insurance Advisor with AAA.

For those makes and models that are prone to theft, drivers will need to buy a steering wheel lock and get a new software update. We’re told by AAA — that should solve these theft issues. Hyundai owners will soon be contacted by dealerships regarding the software update, and getting reimbursed for steering wheel locks.

“The Hyundai portion of it is they’re promising to have the anti-theft– like the steering wheel lock, the software update which is pretty much guaranteed to stop all the theft that’s going on from the social media impact. But not only that, AAA really is putting aside the risk aspect of it and really focusing on what the members need, which is insurance right now,” said Rizzo.

These thefts have also impacted Kia drivers, but there’s no word yet on AAA coverage for those vehicles. For more details, reach out to your nearest AAA branch.