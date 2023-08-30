ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two years after the U.S. withdrew its forces in Afghanistan, leading to the rise of the Taliban once again, thousands of refugees who made it to America are still awaiting services.

A 17-year-old refugee from Afghanistan who has been living in Rochester is facing a myriad of health concerns as her mother remains trapped in their home country.

News 8 met with Farhat Shirzad in the beginning of the summer to talk about her story. She’s endured more than what many people will face in a lifetime. After a tumultuous year of waning health, the teen says she feels she won’t be whole again without the critical missing piece of having her mom by her side.

“Life without mother is very hard,” the teen says, speaking slowly and intently.

During the U.S. withdraw in Afghanistan in 2021, amid chaos at the Kabul airport, Farhat’s family made it through the gates, but her mother was held back. The then-15-year-old also found herself face-to-face with death.

“My mother faint there because the Taliban hit her. They hit her with a gun on chest of her,” Shirzad explains.

“It was that time I’m crying, the police told me, you go in after that – you are not going inside, I’m gonna kill you in here. He got the gun. He wants to shoot at my heart with gun,” the teen says with a heavy voice.

A traumatic experience which resulted nightmares, anxieties, fainting spells, sometimes six or seven times a day. The non-profit organization Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services has been working with Farhat and her family since they arrived in the Flower City. Ahmad Ibrahimi is Farhat’s case manager.

“I went to their house and found more about Farhat, that she goes to school, she goes to RIA [sic, Rochester International Academy] and then after she comes back from school she takes care of her father,” Ibrahimi explains.

Farhat also cares for her siblings and 8-year-old neice, stepping in as a mother figure herself. This also adding to the pressure of managing anything life throws too. Like her dad getting in a car accident earlier this year, resulting in the need for surgery on both legs. Farhat says at her worst a few months ago, she ended up in a coma for three days over the heartache, pressure and anxiety.

“Until now, I have like some of the nightmare. I go to psychology doctor every week because it makes me all the time upset. All the time I think about my mother,” she says.

Through the RRRS, it was discovered Farhat’s mom did, in fact, help American foces in some way, creating better opportunity to get her to the U.S. on a Special Immigration Visa. RRRS tells News 8 she had applied before the evacuation, a year later, and — as many are in the same situation — simply has not yet had her application processed. They are helping her apply again.

While Farhat says she has been able to talk with her on the phone over the years, it’s challenging not only due to the 10-hour time difference, but unreliable electricity in Afghanistan. The connection to Farhat’s mother aiding U.S. forces is also fueling a more immiment matter.

“She’s been hiding, Farhat’s mom, she’s been hiding because as soon as the Talibans would know that she has worked like and she has helped Americans, worked with Americans. Talibans would put her in a prison and they would torture and eventually she may get killed.”

Despite all she’s been through, Farhat graduated from Rochester’s International Academy this spring. She had a tough year of illnesses and was not physically able to make it to class often due to her health issues, rooted in the separation trauma of her mother, however she persisted.

Farhat also maintains ambitions to further her education still; this, something no longer plausible for girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.

“I want to be a dentist in the future. I want to start my college this year but my doctor say no, this year not good for you,”

The 17-year-old’s greatest hope, she says, to not only have her mother by her side again, but also her Aunt so Farhat’s beloved niece can be reconnected with her own mother again, too.

“Maybe I’m not never sick, I’m not never fainting – I’m not never anything because she is coming it make me happy all the time because she is with me,” Farhat says.

Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services is currently working with the non-profit, Keeping Our Promise, in an effort to get Farhat’s mother safely to the United States.