‘A place to stay immediately’: County Officials relocate those living in Civic Center Garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — County Officials delivered an urgent message Monday afternoon, regarding the homeless conditions growing worse in the Civic Center Garage.

After several incidents of violence in the garage the past month alone, County Executive Adam Bello says living there is no longer an option.

If you take a drive down to the bottom floor of the garage, you’ll notice several people living and sleeping in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

But moving forward, Bello says they’ll be taking a multi-faceted approach to relocate every resident living to a warm bed, and so much more.

“Shelter-in-place has always been available. What’s different today, is the multidimensional approach with participation from multiple government partners.”

Bello says he, along with Rochester Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are working to relocate those sheltering immediately — whether that be in a homeless shelter or hotel room. The county is paying for the place to stay, along with transportation and mental health services.

Bello says it’s a matter of public safety, too.

“Sheltering in the garage is no longer an option, living in unsafe unsanitary and increasingly violent circumstance is inhumane, degrading to the individuals and threatening to the people parking in the garage,” he said.

In the past month alone, there’s been a series of alleged violet incidents.

Back in the fall, News 8 spoke with the Monroe County Human Services department, about what immediate actions are being taken to solve this.

They say it’s a lot of on-ground work, and connecting people with resources. The recurring problem, is those living there aren’t always accepting of help.

Monroe County recently implemented a new security plan for the garage, including 24/7 security, enhanced video surveillance and LED lighting.

County officials will be working to relocate those sheltering in the garage on Monday evening. News 8 will have crews on scene and provide the latest information and developments as they come.