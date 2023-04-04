ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the days following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination April 4, 1968 distraught mourners took to the streets across the country. Rochester was no different.

“What I felt was a void, a loss in my heart,” recalls 80-year-old Roosevelt Dixon, the Pastor of Grace Unity Fellowship Church in Rochester.

Dixon says when he arrived in Rochester from Tallahassee, Florida in 1962 by bus he was immediately reminded of the Jim Crow laws of the south.

” I knew right away this was a segregated town because the way everything went. You coming into the bus station people sitting here and people sitting over there. They wasn’t sitting together.”

He also recalls hearing about cross burnings in yards in Monroe County, and the time a man got into the cab he was driving and announced he was a member of the Klu Klux Klan. All activities he says he was familiar with coming from the South but he admits he didn’t expect to experience it in Western New York.

Dixon also recalls one of King’s visits to Rochester in 1962 at the War Memorial.

“There was about 1500 people who came here to hear him speak,” he recalls. “I remember vividly because I went down there early to make sure I was there […] It made me feel good to have this man come and speak to us.”

Today, Dixon and others like Congressman Joe Morelle who were alive during the Civil Rights Movement celebrate progress but say it is clear the struggle continues.

“We talk about multigenerational wealth and the lack of, ” said Morelle who represents New York’s 25th district in the U.S. House of Representatives. “We have so long to go but efforts like this recognizing Dr. King’s anniversary of his death is important because we need to continue to be motivated to make great change.”

Virgil Parker serves as the chair of the Greater Rochester Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. He’s hoping to encourage more people his age and younger to adopt the teachings and philosophies that define the civil rights leader.

“One thing we’re missing as a community is the ability to listen to one another, ” said Parker. Another missing piece says Pastor Dixon is teaching young people to not just celebrate King’s birth in January but the tragic day in April when his life was cut short. “If you ask five black people today, young people, they have no idea.”

The Greater Rochester Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is recruiting people to part of the mission of furthering King’s ideals around equity, civil rights and nonviolent social change. To apply visit grmlkcommission@gmail.com