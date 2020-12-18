390-490 interchange project to add flyover bridges, cut down commute times

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A major project at the interchange of 390 and 490 is almost wrapping up for the winter and by this time next year it will be complete.

The 390-490 interchange near the Buffalo Road bridge is the largest traffic interchange in Monroe County and 100,000 people drive on it each day. For the past three years, several projects at this spot have been under construction. Some are complete and this year’s project is a series of flyover bridges. Jordan Guerrein is the public information officer for the New York State Department of Transportation.

“We’re going to construct three dedicated 390 southbound lanes that are literally going to pass right over the interchange. If you’re coming from Greece, if you’re coming from the lake, if you’re coming from anywhere north of the interchange heading southbound, if you’re going to the UR, the hospital, the airport, Henrietta, you’re gonna have two direct lanes of access that will essentially carry you right over the interchange uninterrupted,” Guerrein said.

Guerrein said the goal of the project is to cut down on the number of crashes at the interchange, cut down on commute times, and create an overall safer environment for those who travel through that area every day.

He said some of the steel has already been placed and next year they’ll begin pouring the deck of the bridge. Guerrein said there will be some short term lane closures next year which hasn’t been an issue this year.

“We’ve mitigated any traffic issues this year and mostly because we’re working off the existing highway, we’re actually building a new portion of the highway.”

The project will pause for the winter and will pick up again in March. It’s expected to be finished by this time next year.

The Buffalo Road bridge is in the process of being replaced with little interruption to drivers.