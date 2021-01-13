2 injured, 8 displaced by house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house fire on Lyell Avenue in Rochester left two people injured and eight without a home Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say it began around 3 p.m. at a home next door to a fire station. They say firefighters were on the scene within seconds.

According to firefighters, seven people were inside the home when the fire began. Two people in the upstairs unit were trapped inside by the flames and smoke, and jumped off the roof to escape. One of person suffered burn injuries and the other an injured leg.

Firefighters say the others on the first floor were able to exit the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.