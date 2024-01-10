ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after what investigators called courtroom “outbursts” at the Hall of Justice in Rochester.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began around 3:00 p.m., when a judge sentenced Sincere Vasquez for manslaughter. At the end of the proceedings, investigators said there were “outbursts” from the involved families.

Deputies tried to diffuse the situation, but they said Imani Gunner, 27, continued to interrupt the court. She then allegedly resisted arrest and hit a deputy in the face.

Police said Gunner’s brother Malik Gunner, 24, interfered in the process. Deputies responded with pepper spray and tasers.

Imani gunner was charged with criminal contempt, resisting arrest, and harassment. Malik Gunner was charged with obstruction of governmental administration.