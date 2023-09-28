ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after an SUV hit a car, a bus, and multiple police cruisers during a police chase.

It started around 1:40 p.m. on Wehl Street in Rochester, when New York State Police pulled over an SUV. Investigators said the driver reversed into the patrol car, then sped away.

Police used a device to deflate the car’s tires, but the driver continued down St. Paul Street before turning into oncoming traffic on Avenue E at Driving Park Avenue. It hit a school bus and another car, then backed up, hit more patrol cars, and was disabled.

Investigators said the driver, Jourdan Johnson, and the passenger, Rashawn Jackson, were arrested at the scene. Police found a Smith and Wesson M&P 15-22 AR-15 pistol.

Johnson, 33, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd: assault weapon, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd: ammunition feeding device, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd: previous conviction, unlawful fleeing 3rd, two counts of criminal mischief 3rd, and DWI.

Jackson, 31, was charged with charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd: assault weapon, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd: ammunition feeding device, and obstruction of governmental administration 2nd.