ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A proclamation and commemoration to honor a monument to Frederick Douglass took place Friday afternoon at Frederick Douglass Plaza in the city.

All the way back in 1899, Rochester was the first in the US to have a monument to an African American. It was the statue of Douglass that now stands by Highland Park on South Avenue. It has been moved several times since in its 124 years before finding it’s permanent home there.

At first, the monument was spearheaded by a man named John Thompson and was originally intended to be a way to honor the service of Black servicemen who served in the Civil War.



Speakers here said this Douglass monument has a larger message — and speaks for all Black Americans and their contributions to the nation. There was also a wreath-laying — song and prayer — all to remember Douglass, how his message is still applicable today — and to honor this testament to his legacy.

Erica Mock with the Frederick Douglass Family initiatives used the occasion to call folks to action.

“It is a time not just to take portraits by the statue and come to Rochester and go to the gravesite and be proud of that but it is a time that a man after 205 years after his birth — his words still resonate today. It is time — I implore all of you here and all of our there in the world that hold up his man that his name and his word still have weight,” she said.

County Executive Adam Bello said is there anything greater than the legacy of this man? His writings in North Star — his messages— resonated across the nation and across the world and continue to do so.

Mayor Malik Evans said Douglass needs to be in all of us. Adding our actions need to mirror our words — Douglass a man of talking the talk and walking the walk.

Juanitaelizabeth Carroll with the Friends of Frederick Douglass talked about the legacy of the civil rights leader today.



“I think the beauty of this celebration is we see people who were Rochestarians back in the 1800’s— 1890’s especially— he impacted them so powerfully and they wanted to have that monument erected and we will continue to impact. We see today we have people gathered because that legacy of standing up to be all that you can be — to realize all there within you and to lift up your sisters and brothers as you rise yourself,” she said.

A proclamation was also read declaring June 9th as Frederick Douglass Monument Day in the city of Rochester. The commemoration was sponsored by the Friends of Frederick Douglass.