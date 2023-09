ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — $1 million have been announced to create a new teen center in Rochester’s 19th Ward.

The Barack and Michelle Obama Youth Center will located on Genesee Street near Arnett Boulevard. It will contain a large community room, study areas, and a multi-media recording studio.

Teen Empowerment Rochester announced the project earlier this year.

With ongoing violence in the city, leaders say investing in positive spaces for city youth is more essential than ever.