ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were new developments in jury selection for the trial of Kelvin Vickers Tuesday.

Vickers is accused of murdering Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz last summer.

As lawyers sifted through more potential jurors Tuesday, one was dismissed. The juror said he couldn’t serve due to the financial hardship he and his family would endure should the jury be forced to attend a lengthy trial.

“We’re giving them a time frame of four to five weeks,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said. “It’s hard if you are the breadwinner of the family and if your employer is not paying for your jury service.”

“He’s only going to get paid for 10 days,” Defense Attorney Michael Schiano said. “He’s going to be thinking about it the whole time. He’s the source of income for his whole family.”

Doorley said the process has actually gone faster than anticipated. Seven jurors were seated Monday, though one was then dismissed. Four more were seated Tuesday. Two more and four alternates are needed.