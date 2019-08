GasBuddy released a report highlighting the top rated gas station restrooms by state.

According to the report, gas station restroom cleanliness ratings have improved 6 percent since 2017. The state with the highest gas station ratings overall was Nebraska.

GasBuddy said quality restrooms continue to be a concern for motorists on the road.

A separate survey from GasBuddy found that 40 percent of travelers fear needing a restroom but not knowing where a clean one is located.