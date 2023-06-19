ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The prog-metal band Tool is coming to Rochester this fall, bringing their unique blend of rock and art to the Blue Cross Arena.

The three-time Grammy award-winning rock band combines their visual arts and musical prowess for a rock show unlike any other. Starting in 1990, the L.A. band has been classified as heavy metal, art rock, progressive metal, and more— a testament to their evolving rock style.

Tool Army should prepare as the tour kicks off in October and makes its way to Rochester on November 6.

Tool is best known for songs such as “Sober,” “Schism,” “Lateralus,” and “Forty Six & 2.”

Tickets are on sale now here.