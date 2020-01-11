Too late for flu shots?

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – Flu season is here and prevalent across New York State.

The best protection against the flu is through vaccination. It is not too late to get your flu shot. It takes about two weeks after the vaccination for antibodies to develop and to provide protection against the flu.

Everyone over the age of 6 months is recommended to get the flu vaccine each year.

Phyllis D. Ellis, Director of Health, encourages everyone to get it because “the flu vaccination not only provides protection for yourself, but offers protection to those around you with compromised immune systems who are unable to get the flu shot.”

Further tips to help protection yourself from the flu: