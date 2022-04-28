NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a chance Tom Hanks might be coming to town.

The Academy Award-winning A-lister could possibly be in Niagara Falls next week for a movie he’s in, according to sources.

According to Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark, the set will be a closed set, meaning members of the public won’t be able to watch the filming.

Known for multiple starring roles in critically acclaimed films such as Toy Story, The Green Mile, Forrest Gump and Cast Away, the 65-year-old veteran actor is also a 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

According to the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission, this new film he’s in is titled A Man Called Otto. It’s due to be released on Christmas.

“A cranky retired man strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbors. A remake of the 2015 Swedish film.” Summary of “A Man Called Otto,” per IMDb

News 4 learned of Hanks’ possible presence in the Falls through a letter from the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission. In it, a location scout working on the film described the film in more detail:

“It is starring Tom Hanks and is based on the NY Times best selling novel A MAN CALLED OVE. It’s the story of an irascible old man, embittered by the loss of his beloved wife, and how his new annoying neighbors (a young family) eventually help him recover his humanity and love of life.” Letter from a film industry location scout seeking “a motel with a pool for a brief scene.”

The film crew behind A Man Called Otto also asked about hotels for A-list actors, according to Clark.

Not only an actor, Hanks is serving as a producer of the film, too. A Man Call Otto is being directed by Marc Forster, and will also feature Cameron Britton and Rachel Keller.

The film crew is expected to arrive on May 6, and shooting is planned for the American side of the Falls, as well as the Moonlite Motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard, according to sources.

Background extras and stand-ins are being sought, with a submission deadline of Sunday, May 1 at 5 p.m. Click or tap here for more information.