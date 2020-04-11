Toddler struck while riding in wagon celebrates his 2nd birthday

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – It was unknown if Luke McDonald and his sister Lilliana would survive after being hit by a distracted driver in July of 2019 in Gates on Lyell Avenue.

On Sunday, Luke celebrated his 2nd birthday.

The toddlers were being pulled in a wagon along Lyell Avenue by their father when a car left the road and hit the children. Luke and his sister were dragged nearly 50 feet. Both were in critical condition and suffered major injuries.

Officers with the Gates Police Department arrested 29-year-old Letoya R. Palmo for striking the two children. Palmo was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

