Toddler hit by car backing up in Muskegon County

DALTON TOWNSHIP, M.I. (WOOD) — Michigan authorities say an 18-month-old girl is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Muskegon County.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Strand Road, off East River Road in Dalton Township.

The girl was hit as the vehicle was backing up in the driveway, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say she was taken to Mercy Health Hackley Campus and was later transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.