An increase in cloud cover across the region is courtesy of a cold front pushing through that will bring a brief relief form the warmth and humidity we've been feeling all week long. We should near a high of 80 degrees this afternoon before temperatures quickly drop into the lower 70s and 60s by this evening. This front will set the stage for a few showers and possibly even an isolated thunderstorm or two south of Lake Ontario later on today.

The latest threat for severe weather has significantly decreased based on the expected timing of the front, but it will still be a day to keep an eye to the sky especially those south of Rochester towards the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Winds will become a bit more breezy this afternoon as this front passes through, but gusts should stay within reasonable limits.