Tips for New York tax payers filing on an extension

NEW YORK (WROC) — A reminder to New Yorkers who received a six month extension on their tax returns — you must file your personal income tax returns on or before October 15.

The tax department expects to process around 5,000 returns by that deadline.

Here are a few tips from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance if you plan on filing on an extension:

Access your Account Summary — This page provides a central location for viewing details of your tax account. You can view prepayments to accurately report them on your tax return when filing. This includes estimated tax payments made throughout the year, any overpayment carried forward from the previous year, as well as payments made with your request for an extension of time to file.

E-file for free — Taxpayers with adjusted gross household incomes of $66,000 or less in 2018 may access free, user-friendly software from their computer, smartphone, or tablet at www.tax.ny.gov (search: Free File). Last year, more than 155,000 taxpayers took advantage of the free-filing options available on the Tax Department website. The tax preparation software helps prevent filing errors and processing delays. It also helps ensure that filers don’t overlook potentially valuable credits.

Check your refund online — If you’re eager to find out the status of your claim for an income tax refund, use the Check your Refund application on our website: www.tax.ny.gov. It’s the fastest and most convenient way to know when to expect your refund. You’ll need to enter the refund amount you’re claiming, your Social Security number, and which form you filed.

Communicate directly with the Tax Department — If you receive a letter asking for documentation to support entries on your return, it doesn’t mean that you did anything wrong. It’s one of several steps the Tax Department takes to ensure that returns and refunds claimed are accurate. The goal is to stop questionable returns and refund claims, not to delay refunds owed.

Visit the Individual Taxpayer Answer Center — You can find answers to common tax questions by searching our database of frequently asked questions (FAQs).