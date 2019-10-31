Tips for kids with food allergies while trick-or-treating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Getting dressed up to go trick-or-treating is a kid’s dream. But if your child has food allergies, it may be more challenging.

Rochester Regional Health’s doctor Luanna Yang says kids with food allergies can go trick-or-treating but, it’s wise for parents to hit the streets with a plan.

“Obviously reading all food labels. Also have a no eating candy during the actual trick or treating route rule. When they get home, what they (parents) can do is swap out all of the potentially dangerous candy,” said Yang, who is also an allergy & immunology specialist at Rochester Regional Health.

While trick-or-treating, parents should carry a fully charged cell phone and epinephrine, in case of emergency.

“If the child has asthma certainly always bring the inhaler as well because a serious allergic reaction could lead to shortness of breath. If the child has asthma, make sure the asthma is treated,” said Yang.

Even if your child doesn’t have food allergies, there are probably little ones in your neighborhood who do. Another tip, parents in your neighborhood can get together and create safe goodie bags.

“Pass them out in the neighborhood, so that way when they’re going door to door, those houses and those families will have something already prepared that is safe for their child,” said Yang.

Doctors say most kids can typically tolerate gummy candy or suckers. It’s the chocolate and nut-containing candies that usually have more bother some allergens. It is recommended to always check with your child’s physician for further questions.

