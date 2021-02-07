Tips for coping with winter blues, Seasonal Defective Disorder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seasonal defective disorder is a reality for many, often exacerbated by isolation from the pandemic. But there are some tips for coping and pushing through.

Maggie Quinn, transformational life coach in the Rochester area says first and foremost – if you’re struggling to make it through your day or even get out of bed – you should seek help immediately from a trained mental health professional.

But, if you’re looking for ways to simply brighten your mood or motivate yourself – there are some tips out there.

Firstly – try cutting back on alcohol. Quinn says excessive alcohol is a sign of trying to hide from emotions and thoughts – or in other words – running from our problems. A better option would be talking to a friend or journaling.

She says it’s also super important to get outside in these times. It may be cold – but when the sun does peek through – you can bundle up and get creative.

“For myself, personally being in nature and outside refuels my tank that’s the importance of it…how do you creatively connect with people even off of Zoom, people are tired of Zoom too, can you have a fire pit set up, have some friends come over have coffee in ski gear sitting outside, doing it differently,” she said.

Quinn says it’s also important to give yourself patience and grace in this time if you aren’t motivated. After all we are in a pandemic – and if you need to start with smaller goals – or even reshape your goals – that’s okay too.