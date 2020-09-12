Tioga Downs reopens

FILE – In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker looks over an electronic slot machine as chairs have been removed from some machines to maintain social distancing between players at a closed Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots jingle when casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada begin reopening at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4. There will be big splashes, even amid ongoing unrest, and big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WIVT) – Casinos all over New York State are breathing a sigh of relief as they have finally been given the green light to reopen.

Patrons from all over the Southern Tier descended upon Tioga Downs Casino Resort to try their hand at winning some big bucks for the first time since the facility was shut down in March.

While 350 slot machines are active in the casino, the property is operating at 25 percent capacity, and the state is not permitting table games such as poker and blackjack.

Director of Marketing Jim Weed said he can see the customers smiling with their eyes.

“A lot of them have been waiting for months to come back, and we are excited to be able to get that under our feet and be able to move forward. It’s one step closer to trying to beat this thing. I think everybody, as long as we maintain all those safety measures, then I think we’ll get there,” Weed said.

Visitors are required to stop at a checkpoint to have their temperature checked and sanitize their hands.

The facility has installed a new air filtration system, which Weed calls hospital quality.

The hotel is scheduled to reopen tomorrow.